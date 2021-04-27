|1
|WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
|2
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean-American indie rockstar chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
|3
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|4
|CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
|5
|BROKEN (IN THE BEST POSSIBLE WAY) (Henry Holt, $27.99). By Jenny Lawson. The humorist, who suffers from anxiety and depression, recounts stories about her mental health journey.
|6
|COOK THIS BOOK (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Molly Baz. A food editor shares recipes and techniques to make cooking fun and easy.
|7
|GOODBYE, AGAIN (Harper Perennial, $19.99). By Jonny Sun. The “Bojack Horseman” writer, best-selling author and illustrator returns with personal essays about belonging.
|8
|UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
|9
|THE CODE BREAKER (Simon & Schuster, $35). By Walter Isaacson. The story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create the DNA-editing tool CRISPR, and an exploration of the ethical dilemmas we all face as a result.
|10
|EMPIRE OF PAIN (Doubleday, $32.50). By Patrick Radden Keefe. An examination of three generations of the Sackler family’s connections to OxyContin and the opioid crisis.