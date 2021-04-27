Fiction

1 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
2 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
3 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
4 THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman moves with her two children to California during the Great Depression.
5 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
6 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.
7 FIRST PERSON SINGULAR: STORIES (Knopf, $28). By Haruki Murakami. The award-winning author’s collection of eight stories all narrated in the first person.
8 WHEN THE STARS GO DARK (Ballantine, $28). By Paula McLain. A girl’s unsolved murder becomes an obsession for a detective who must confront her own childhood trauma.
9 THE LOST APOTHECARY (Park Row, $27.99). By Sarah Penner. An 18th-century apothecary covertly sells poison to oppressed women, while a modern-day historian investigates a resulting tragedy.
10 HAMNET (Knopf, $26.95). By Maggie O’Farrell. An account of Shakespeare and his wife’s early marriage, and the grief they share over their only son’s untimely death.

Nonfiction

1 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean-American indie rockstar chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
3 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
4 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
5 BROKEN (IN THE BEST POSSIBLE WAY) (Henry Holt, $27.99). By Jenny Lawson. The humorist, who suffers from anxiety and depression, recounts stories about her mental health journey.
6 COOK THIS BOOK (Clarkson Potter, $32.50). By Molly Baz. A food editor shares recipes and techniques to make cooking fun and easy.
7 GOODBYE, AGAIN (Harper Perennial, $19.99). By Jonny Sun. The “Bojack Horseman” writer, best-selling author and illustrator returns with personal essays about belonging.
8 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir and a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
9 THE CODE BREAKER (Simon & Schuster, $35). By Walter Isaacson. The story of a Nobel Prize-winning scientist who helped create the DNA-editing tool CRISPR, and an exploration of the ethical dilemmas we all face as a result.
10 EMPIRE OF PAIN (Doubleday, $32.50). By Patrick Radden Keefe. An examination of three generations of the Sackler family’s connections to OxyContin and the opioid crisis.

