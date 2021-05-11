|1
|THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
|PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the earth from destruction.
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
|GREAT CIRCLE (Knopf, $28.95). By Maggie Shipstead. An aviator goes missing over Antarctica and a century later an actress stars in a movie about the disappearance.
|THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman moves with her two children to California during the Great Depression.
|WHEREABOUTS (Knopf, $24). By Jhumpa Lahiri. A lonely woman watches people while she wanders around Italy and becomes preoccupied with death.
|SOOLEY (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. A Sudanese basketball player on a scholarship arrives in the United States just as his home country descends into civil war.
|THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.