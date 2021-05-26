|1
|THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
|2
|THE PREMONITION (W.W. Norton, $30). By Michael Lewis. The best-selling author recounts the story of health experts who fought to raise the alarm over the pandemic.
|3
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
|4
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|5
|FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
|6
|WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
|7
|THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing during World War II was thwarted by military leaders.
|8
|ZERO FAIL (Random House, $30). By Carol Leonnig. A study of how the Secret Service has evolved over decades and the problems it faces today.
|9
|NOISE (Little, Brown Spark, $32). By Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein. An exploration of how outside factors affect our judgments, along with tips for reducing biased thinking.
|10
|CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.