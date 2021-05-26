Fiction

1 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
2 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the earth from destruction.
3 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
4 WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS (Doubleday, $28). By Stacey Abrams. A law clerk uncovers a conspiracy while researching clues about a controversial case.
5 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
6 SOOLEY (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. A Sudanese basketball player on a scholarship arrives in the United States just as his home country descends into civil war.
7 THE FOUR WINDS (St. Martin’s, $28.99). By Kristin Hannah. A desperate woman moves with her two children to California during the Great Depression.
8 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
9 THE PLOT (Celadon, $28). By Jean Hanff Korelitz. A professor gains literary acclaim after writing a novel using a former student’s unpublished idea.
10 WHEREABOUTS (Knopf, $24). By Jhumpa Lahiri. A lonely woman watches people while she wanders around Italy and becomes preoccupied with death.

Nonfiction

1 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
2 THE PREMONITION (W.W. Norton, $30). By Michael Lewis. The best-selling author recounts the story of health experts who fought to raise the alarm over the pandemic.
3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
5 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
6 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
7 THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing during World War II was thwarted by military leaders.
8 ZERO FAIL (Random House, $30). By Carol Leonnig. A study of how the Secret Service has evolved over decades and the problems it faces today.
9 NOISE (Little, Brown Spark, $32). By Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony and Cass R. Sunstein. An exploration of how outside factors affect our judgments, along with tips for reducing biased thinking.
10 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

