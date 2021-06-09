|1
|MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
|2
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|3
|PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save Earth from destruction.
|4
|THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
|5
|WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS (Doubleday, $28). By Stacey Abrams. A law clerk uncovers a conspiracy while researching clues about a controversial case.
|6
|THE OTHER BLACK GIRL (Atria Books, $27). By Zakiya Dalila Harris. As the only Black person working at a prominent publishing house, an editorial assistant welcomes the arrival of another Black employee — until things take a sinister turn.
|7
|KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
|8
|GOLDEN GIRL (Little, Brown, $29). By Elin Hilderbrand. A woman who has died is given the ability to observe her family from beyond the grave.
|9
|THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
|10
|THE PLOT (Celadon, $28). By Jean Hanff Korelitz. A professor gains literary acclaim after writing a novel using a former student’s unpublished idea.
