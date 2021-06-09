Fiction

1 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
3 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save Earth from destruction.
4 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
5 WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS (Doubleday, $28). By Stacey Abrams. A law clerk uncovers a conspiracy while researching clues about a controversial case.
6 THE OTHER BLACK GIRL (Atria Books, $27). By Zakiya Dalila Harris. As the only Black person working at a prominent publishing house, an editorial assistant welcomes the arrival of another Black employee — until things take a sinister turn.
7 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
8 GOLDEN GIRL (Little, Brown, $29). By Elin Hilderbrand. A woman who has died is given the ability to observe her family from beyond the grave.
9 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
10 THE PLOT (Celadon, $28). By Jean Hanff Korelitz. A professor gains literary acclaim after writing a novel using a former student’s unpublished idea.

Nonfiction

1 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
2 HOW THE WORD IS PASSED (Little, Brown, $29) By Clint Smith. American historical landmarks are examined through the lens of slavery’s legacy.
3 THE PREMONITION (W.W. Norton, $30). By Michael Lewis. The best-selling author recounts the story of health experts who fought to raise the alarm over the pandemic.
4 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
5 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
7 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
8 THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing during World War II was thwarted by military leaders.
9 SOMEBODY’S DAUGHTER (Flatiron Books, $27.99). By Ashley C. Ford. The author’s complicated childhood leads her to explore the factors affecting her own understanding of the world.
10 AFTER THE FALL (Random House, $28). By Ben Rhodes. Interviews with citizens and leaders around the world offer insights into how the United States can live up to its own democratic ideals.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 6. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)