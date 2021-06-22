1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

2 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.

3 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.

4 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the earth from destruction.

5 THE MAIDENS (Celadon Books, $27.99). By Alex Michaelides. A Classics professor is suspected after women from a secret society are murdered.

6 WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS (Doubleday, $28). By Stacey Abrams. A law clerk uncovers a conspiracy while researching clues about a controversial case.

7 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.

8 THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER (Little, Brown and Knopf, $30). By Bill Clinton and James Patterson. The teenage daughter of a former United States president is kidnapped.

9 THE OTHER BLACK GIRL (Atria Books, $27). By Zakiya Dalila Harris. As the only Black person working at a prominent publishing house, an editorial assistant welcomes the arrival of another Black employee — until things take a sinister turn.