Fiction
|1
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|2
|MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
|3
|THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
|4
|PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the earth from destruction.
|5
|THE MAIDENS (Celadon Books, $27.99). By Alex Michaelides. A Classics professor is suspected after women from a secret society are murdered.
|6
|WHILE JUSTICE SLEEPS (Doubleday, $28). By Stacey Abrams. A law clerk uncovers a conspiracy while researching clues about a controversial case.
|7
|KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
|8
|THE PRESIDENT’S DAUGHTER (Little, Brown and Knopf, $30). By Bill Clinton and James Patterson. The teenage daughter of a former United States president is kidnapped.
|9
|THE OTHER BLACK GIRL (Atria Books, $27). By Zakiya Dalila Harris. As the only Black person working at a prominent publishing house, an editorial assistant welcomes the arrival of another Black employee — until things take a sinister turn.
|10
|THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
Nonfiction
|1
|WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
|2
|THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing in World War II was thwarted by military leaders.
|3
|THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
|4
|THE PREMONITION (W.W. Norton, $30). By Michael Lewis. The best-selling author recounts the story of health experts who fought to raise the alarm over the pandemic.
|5
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|6
|IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME (Random House, $40). By Lin-Manuel Miranda, et al. The creators of “In the Heights” describe how it went from stage to screen.
|7
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
|8
|FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
|9
|ON JUNETEENTH (Liveright, $15.95). By Annette Gordon-Reed. The celebration of Black American independence is put into greater context as part of the history of the United States.
|10
|HOW THE WORD IS PASSED (Little, Brown, $29). By Clint Smith. American historical landmarks are examined through the lens of slavery’s legacy.
Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 20. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)