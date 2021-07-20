|1
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|2
|THE CELLIST (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. When a Russian defector is murdered, a spy must stop the resulting disinformation campaign before it undermines Western democracy.
|3
|MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
|4
|PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the Earth from destruction.
|5
|THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life’s choices.
|6
|KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
|7
|THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
|8
|THE FINAL GIRL SUPPORT GROUP (Berkley, $26). By Grady Hendrix. A support group for girls who have survived massacres reels after one of its members goes missing.
|9
|THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
|10
|THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN (Berkley, $27). By Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian hides her true racial identity as her stature rises in New York’s social scene.