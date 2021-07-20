Fiction

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
2 THE CELLIST (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. When a Russian defector is murdered, a spy must stop the resulting disinformation campaign before it undermines Western democracy.
3 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
4 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the Earth from destruction.
5 THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life’s choices.
6 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
7 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
8 THE FINAL GIRL SUPPORT GROUP (Berkley, $26). By Grady Hendrix. A support group for girls who have survived massacres reels after one of its members goes missing.
9 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon and Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
10 THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN (Berkley, $27). By Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian hides her true racial identity as her stature rises in New York’s social scene.

Nonfiction

1 THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin Press, $28). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.
2 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
4 AMERICAN MARXISM (Threshold, $28). By Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host explores how Marxist ideology has infiltrated American culture.
5 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
6 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
7 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
8 LANDSLIDE (Holt, $29.99). By Michael Wolff. A narrative report of the chaotic events that took place near the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.
9 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a wake-up call to people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
10 THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing in World War II was thwarted by military leaders.

