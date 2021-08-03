Fiction

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
2 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
3 THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life choices.
4 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
5 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon & Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
6 PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the Earth from destruction.
7 THE CELLIST (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. When a Russian defector is murdered, a spy must stop the resulting disinformation campaign before it undermines Western democracy.
8 THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.
9 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
10 THE VANISHING HALF (Riverhead, $27). By Brit Bennett. Identical twin sisters grow into women with different racial identities, leaving their daughters to grapple with issues of identity and authenticity.

Nonfiction

1 I ALONE CAN FIX IT (Penguin Press, $30). By Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The authors of “A Very Stable Genius” chronicle the chaos during the final year of Donald Trump’s presidency.
2 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
3 THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin Press, $28). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of the plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.
4 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
5 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
6 AMERICAN MARXISM (Threshold, $28). By Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host explores how Marxist ideology has infiltrated American culture.
7 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
8 UNTAMED (Dial, $28). By Glennon Doyle. A memoir as well as a wake-up call for people who want to learn to listen to themselves.
9 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
10 THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing in World War II was thwarted by military leaders.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug. 1. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)