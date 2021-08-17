|1
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|2
|BILLY SUMMERS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. An Iraq war veteran-turned-principled hit man, who only selects targets that deserve killing, takes one last job.
|3
|MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
|4
|THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life choices.
|5
|THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon & Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
|6
|PROJECT HAIL MARY (Ballantine, $28.99). By Andy Weir. The lone survivor on a spaceship must figure out how to save the Earth from destruction.
|7
|THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.
|8
|KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.
|9
|ONCE THERE WERE WOLVES (Flatiron, $27.99). By Charlotte McConaghy. A biologist reintroduces gray wolves into the wild, and when they are blamed for a farmer’s death she must find the killer to protect the wild creatures.
|10
|THE HILL WE CLIMB (Viking, $15.99). By Amanda Gorman. A keepsake edition of President Biden’s inaugural poem by the first U.S. youth poet laureate.