1 THE MADNESS OF CROWDS (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Divisive rhetoric splits a community as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a murder that may be tied to prevailing delusions.

2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

3 THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life choices.

4 BILLY SUMMERS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. An Iraq war veteran turned principled hit man, who selects only targets who deserve killing, takes one last job.

5 THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS (Harper, $28.99). By Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. As a Black woman explores her family’s history, she contends with racial trauma in both the past and present.

6 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.

7 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon & Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.

8 LIGHTNING STRIKE (Atria Books, $27). By William Kent Krueger. While an apparent suicide victim’s death is investigated, the sheriff's 12-year-old son starts his own inquiry.

9 THE GUIDE (Knopf, $27). By Peter Heller. A seasonal fishing guide uncovers a shocking secret at an elite fishing lodge.