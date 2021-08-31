Fiction

1 THE MADNESS OF CROWDS (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Divisive rhetoric splits a community as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a murder that may be tied to prevailing delusions.
2 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
3 THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life choices.
4 BILLY SUMMERS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. An Iraq war veteran turned principled hit man, who selects only targets who deserve killing, takes one last job.
5 THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS (Harper, $28.99). By Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. As a Black woman explores her family’s history, she contends with racial trauma in both the past and present.
6 MALIBU RISING (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. An end-of-summer party is the backdrop for the story of four famous siblings trying to reckon with their upbringing.
7 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Simon & Schuster, $27). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant stepdaughter discover shocking secrets.
8 LIGHTNING STRIKE (Atria Books, $27). By William Kent Krueger. While an apparent suicide victim’s death is investigated, the sheriff's 12-year-old son starts his own inquiry.
9 THE GUIDE (Knopf, $27). By Peter Heller. A seasonal fishing guide uncovers a shocking secret at an elite fishing lodge.
10 THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE (Tor, $26.99). By V.E. Schwab. A young woman’s bargain for immortality renders her cursed to be forgotten by anyone she meets.

Nonfiction

1 HERO OF TWO WORLDS (PublicAffairs, $30). By Mike Duncan. A chronicle of the Marquis de Lafayette’s history as a leader in both the American and French Revolutions.
2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
3 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
4 THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin Press, $28). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of the plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.
5 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
6 ALL IN (Knopf, $30). By Billie Jean King, Johnette Howard, Maryanne Vollers. The autobiography of groundbreaking tennis legend Billie Jean King.
7 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVIEWED (Dutton, $28). By John Green. Essays from the best-selling author use a five-star scale to rate aspects of modern life.
8 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
9 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.
10 THE BOMBER MAFIA (Little, Brown, $27). By Malcolm Gladwell. How a strategy to reduce bloodshed with precision bombing in World War II was thwarted by military leaders.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug. 29. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)