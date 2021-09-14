|1
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|2
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
|3
|ON FREEDOM (Graywolf Press, $27). By Maggie Nelson. The concept of freedom is explored within the realms of art, sex, drugs and the climate.
|4
|THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin Press, $28). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of the plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.
|5
|POET WARRIOR (Norton, $25). By Joy Harjo. The first Native American to serve as U.S. poet laureate shares her journey of personal development as represented through her work.
|6
|HERO OF TWO WORLDS (PublicAffairs, $30). By Mike Duncan. A chronicle of the Marquis de Lafayette’s history as a leader in both the American and French revolutions.
|7
|FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
|8
|WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
|9
|BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY (Doubleday, $28.95). By Qian Julie Wang. The memoir of an undocumented immigrant, and the challenges her family faces as they assimilate.
|10
|CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.