Fiction

1 BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
2 MATRIX (Riverhead, $28). By Lauren Groff. A medieval prioress tries to create a sanctuary for women within a dilapidated abbey.
3 THE MADNESS OF CROWDS (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Divisive rhetoric splits a community as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a murder that may be tied to prevailing delusions.
4 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
5 A SLOW FIRE BURNING (Riverhead, $28). By Paula Hawkins. Three women fall under suspicion for the murder of a young man.
6 THE MAGICIAN (Scribner, $28). By Colm Tóibín. The author of “Brooklyn” reimagines the life of German writer Thomas Mann.
7 THE PAPER PALACE (Riverhead, $27). By Miranda Cowley Heller. A dalliance with an old flame causes a woman to question her life choices.
8 POISON FOR BREAKFAST (Liveright, $17.95). By Lemony Snicket. The best-selling author tries to solve the philosophical mystery of his own death.
9 BILLY SUMMERS (Scribner, $30). By Stephen King. An Iraq war veteran turned principled hit man, who selects only targets who deserve killing, takes one last job.
10 KLARA AND THE SUN (Knopf, $28). By Kazuo Ishiguro. Solar-powered robot Klara, an “artificial friend,” is selected as a companion for a sickly child.

Nonfiction

1 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
3 ON FREEDOM (Graywolf Press, $27). By Maggie Nelson. The concept of freedom is explored within the realms of art, sex, drugs and the climate.
4 THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS (Penguin Press, $28). By Michael Pollan. The “Omnivore’s Dilemma” author explores the cultural and scientific impacts of the plant-based drugs opium, caffeine and mescaline.
5 POET WARRIOR (Norton, $25). By Joy Harjo. The first Native American to serve as U.S. poet laureate shares her journey of personal development as represented through her work.
6 HERO OF TWO WORLDS (PublicAffairs, $30). By Mike Duncan. A chronicle of the Marquis de Lafayette’s history as a leader in both the American and French revolutions.
7 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
8 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
9 BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY (Doubleday, $28.95). By Qian Julie Wang. The memoir of an undocumented immigrant, and the challenges her family faces as they assimilate.
10 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Sept. 12. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)