|1
|HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead.A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
|2
|BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
|3
|BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual 9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
|4
|APPLES NEVER FALL (Holt, $28.99). By Liane Moriarty. The search for their missing mother leads to conflict between four grown siblings.
|5
|UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR (Tor, $26.99). By TJ Klune. Upon dying, a man is given an extra week of life to discover his humanity.
|6
|MATRIX (Riverhead, $28). By Lauren Groff. A medieval prioress tries to create a sanctuary for women within a dilapidated abbey.
|7
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|8
|THE MADNESS OF CROWDS (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Divisive rhetoric splits a community as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a murder that may be tied to prevailing delusions.
|9
|THE BOOK OF FORM AND EMPTINESS (Viking, $30). By Ruth Ozeki. After a musician suddenly dies, his wife and son cope with grief in different ways.
|10
|THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS (Harper, $28.99). By Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. A young Black woman trying to understand her own identity learns about the ways her family’s history is laced with generational trauma.