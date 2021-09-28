Fiction

1 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead.A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
2 BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
3 BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual 9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
4 APPLES NEVER FALL (Holt, $28.99). By Liane Moriarty. The search for their missing mother leads to conflict between four grown siblings.
5 UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR (Tor, $26.99). By TJ Klune. Upon dying, a man is given an extra week of life to discover his humanity.
6 MATRIX (Riverhead, $28). By Lauren Groff. A medieval prioress tries to create a sanctuary for women within a dilapidated abbey.
7 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
8 THE MADNESS OF CROWDS (Minotaur, $28.99). By Louise Penny. Divisive rhetoric splits a community as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache investigates a murder that may be tied to prevailing delusions.
9 THE BOOK OF FORM AND EMPTINESS (Viking, $30). By Ruth Ozeki. After a musician suddenly dies, his wife and son cope with grief in different ways.
10 THE LOVE SONGS OF W.E.B. DU BOIS (Harper, $28.99). By Honorée Fanonne Jeffers. A young Black woman trying to understand her own identity learns about the ways her family’s history is laced with generational trauma.

Nonfiction

1 PERIL (Simon and Schuster, $30). By Bob Woodward, Robert Costa. An examination of the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President Biden.
2 VANDERBILT (Harper, $30). By Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe. The history of one of the wealthiest family dynasties in America is explored by the great-great-great grandson of its patriarch.
3 FUZZ (Norton, $26.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.
4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
5 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
6 TRAVELS WITH GEORGE (Viking, $30). By Nathaniel Philbrick. George Washington’s tour through 13 colonies is retraced and compared with today’s experiences in the same locations.
7 FINDING THE MOTHER TREE (Knopf, $28.95). By Suzanne Simard. An ecologist illuminates the connections between trees and people.
8 UNBOUND (Flatiron Books, $28.99). By Tarana Burke. The activist and founder of the “Me Too” movement shares her personal journey toward healing from trauma.
9 WORLD TRAVEL (Ecco, $35). By Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever. Notes from the late television host and chef about his favorite travel spots are accompanied by essays from his friends and family.
10 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Sept. 26. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)