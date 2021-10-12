|1
|THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
|2
|CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
|3
|CROSSROADS (FSG, $30). By Jonathan Franzen. Simmering resentment leads an assistant pastor and his dysfunctional family to a moral crisis.
|4
|BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual 9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
|5
|HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
|6
|BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
|7
|MATRIX (Riverhead, $28). By Lauren Groff. A medieval prioress tries to create a sanctuary for women within a dilapidated abbey.
|8
|APPLES NEVER FALL (Holt, $28.99). By Liane Moriarty. The search for their missing mother leads to conflict between four grown siblings.
|9
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|10
|UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR (Tor, $26.99). By TJ Klune. Upon dying, a man is given an extra week of life to discover his humanity.