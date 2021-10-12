Fiction

1 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
3 CROSSROADS (FSG, $30). By Jonathan Franzen. Simmering resentment leads an assistant pastor and his dysfunctional family to a moral crisis.
4 BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual 9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
5 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
6 BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
7 MATRIX (Riverhead, $28). By Lauren Groff. A medieval prioress tries to create a sanctuary for women within a dilapidated abbey.
8 APPLES NEVER FALL (Holt, $28.99). By Liane Moriarty. The search for their missing mother leads to conflict between four grown siblings.
9 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
10 UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR (Tor, $26.99). By TJ Klune. Upon dying, a man is given an extra week of life to discover his humanity.

Nonfiction

1 PERIL (Simon and Schuster, $30). By Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. An examination of the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President Biden.
2 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
3 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
4 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
5 VANDERBILT (Harper, $30). By Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The history of one of the wealthiest family dynasties in America is explored by the great-great-great grandson of its patriarch.
6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
7 FUZZ (Norton, $26.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.
8 THERE IS NOTHING FOR YOU HERE (Mariner Books, $30). By Fiona Hill. The memoir of a former White House adviser illustrates the political consequences of socioeconomic decline.
9 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
10 CASTE (Random House, $32). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Oct. 10. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)