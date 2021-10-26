|1
|TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
|2
|THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
|3
|A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
|4
|WHERE THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY (Dutton, $28). By Nick Offerman. The actor and humorist reflects on his experiences in nature.
|5
|PERIL (Simon and Schuster, $30). By Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. An examination of the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President Biden.
|6
|THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
|7
|VANDERBILT (Harper, $30). By Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The history of one of the wealthiest family dynasties in America is explored by the great-great-great grandson of its patriarch.
|8
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|9
|THE BOYS (William Morrow, $28.99). By Ron Howard, Clint Howard. The brothers describe their unusual upbringing as child actors.
|10
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.