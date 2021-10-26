Fiction

1 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
3 STATE OF TERROR (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30). By Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton. The secretary of state must overcome political obstacles to thwart a terrorist plot against the United States.
4 OH WILLIAM! (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s final installment in a trilogy finds Lucy Barton struggling to understand her ex-husband.
5 THE JUDGE’S LIST (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. An investigator suspects a corrupt judge may also be a serial killer.
6 CROSSROADS (FSG, $30). By Jonathan Franzen. Simmering resentment leads an assistant pastor and his dysfunctional family to a moral crisis.
7 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
8 BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
9 BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual 9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
10 SILVERVIEW (Viking, $28). By John le Carré. The late master spy novelist’s final book pits a former intelligence officer against the organization he once served.

Nonfiction

1 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
2 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
3 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
4 WHERE THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY (Dutton, $28). By Nick Offerman. The actor and humorist reflects on his experiences in nature.
5 PERIL (Simon and Schuster, $30). By Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. An examination of the transfer of power from Donald Trump to President Biden.
6 THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
7 VANDERBILT (Harper, $30). By Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The history of one of the wealthiest family dynasties in America is explored by the great-great-great grandson of its patriarch.
8 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
9 THE BOYS (William Morrow, $28.99). By Ron Howard, Clint Howard. The brothers describe their unusual upbringing as child actors.
10 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Oct. 24. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)