|1
|THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
|2
|A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
|3
|TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
|4
|RENEGADES (Crown, $5o). By Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen. The former president and the legendary musician expand on their podcast series and share related personal materials.
|5
|THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
|6
|THE LYRICS (Liveright, $100). By Paul McCartney. The former Beatle shares his personal archives, annotated with details from his life and musical career.
|7
|WHERE THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY (Dutton, $28). By Nick Offerman. The actor and humorist reflects on his experiences in nature.
|8
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|9
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
|10
|FUZZ (Norton, $26.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.