Fiction

1 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
3 STATE OF TERROR (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30). By Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton. The secretary of state must overcome political obstacles to thwart a terrorist plot against the United States.
4 OH WILLIAM! (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s final installment in a trilogy finds Lucy Barton struggling to understand her ex-husband.
5 THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT (Harper, $23.99). By Mitch Albom. Shipwrecked passengers afloat on a raft rescue a man who claims to be God.
6 OUR COUNTRY FRIENDS (Random House, $28). By Gary Shteyngart. Eight New Yorkers spend the initial months of the pandemic quarantined in the country house of a mutual friend.
7 BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual
9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
8 THE JUDGE’S LIST (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. An investigator suspects a corrupt judge may also be a serial killer.
9 CROSSROADS (FSG, $30). By Jonathan Franzen. Simmering resentment leads an assistant pastor and his dysfunctional family to a moral crisis.
10 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.

Nonfiction

1 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
2 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
3 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
4 RENEGADES (Crown, $5o). By Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen. The former president and the legendary musician expand on their podcast series and share related personal materials.
5 THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
6 THE LYRICS (Liveright, $100). By Paul McCartney. The former Beatle shares his personal archives, annotated with details from his life and musical career.
7 WHERE THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY (Dutton, $28). By Nick Offerman. The actor and humorist reflects on his experiences in nature.
8 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
9 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
10 FUZZ (Norton, $26.95). By Mary Roach. The quirky science writer looks at animal-human encounters and gains understanding about the possibility of compassionate coexistence.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Nov. 7. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2021 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)