|1
|THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
|2
|THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber, David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
|3
|TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
|4
|THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
|5
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|6
|THE LYRICS (Liveright, $100). By Paul McCartney. The former Beatle shares his personal archives, annotated with details from his life and musical career.
|7
|A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
|8
|BETRAYAL (Dutton, $28). By Jonathan Karl. ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent ties a pattern of duplicity in the White House to the Capitol insurrection and the denouement of Donald Trump’s presidency.
|9
|THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
|10
|RENEGADES (Crown, $50). By Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. The former president and the legendary musician expand on their podcast series and share related personal materials.