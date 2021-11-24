Fiction

1 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
2 THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.
3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
4 OH WILLIAM! (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s final installment in a trilogy finds Lucy Barton struggling to understand her ex-husband.
5 THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT (Harper, $23.99). By Mitch Albom. Shipwrecked passengers afloat on a raft rescue a man who claims to be God.
6 STATE OF TERROR (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30). By Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton. The secretary of state must overcome political obstacles to thwart a terrorist plot against the United States.
7 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
8 BEWILDERMENT (Norton, $27.95). By Richard Powers. A widower chooses experimental therapy to help his unusual
9-year-old son avoid psychoactive drugs.
9 OUR COUNTRY FRIENDS (Random House, $28). By Gary Shteyngart. Eight New Yorkers spend the initial months of the pandemic quarantined in the country house of a mutual friend.
10 THE JUDGE’S LIST (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. An investigator suspects that a corrupt judge may also be a serial killer.

Nonfiction

1 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
2 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber, David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
3 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
4 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
6 THE LYRICS (Liveright, $100). By Paul McCartney. The former Beatle shares his personal archives, annotated with details from his life and musical career.
7 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
8 BETRAYAL (Dutton, $28). By Jonathan Karl. ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent ties a pattern of duplicity in the White House to the Capitol insurrection and the denouement of Donald Trump’s presidency.
9 THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
10 RENEGADES (Crown, $50). By Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. The former president and the legendary musician expand on their podcast series and share related personal materials.

