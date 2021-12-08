|1
|THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
|2
|CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
|3
|GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE (Delacorte, $26). By Diana Gabaldon. The Revolutionary War edges closer to Fraser’s Ridge in the latest installment of the Outlander saga.
|4
|WISH YOU WERE HERE (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A woman is stranded in the Galapagos Islands as the pandemic spreads.
|5
|THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.
|6
|STATE OF TERROR (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30). By Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton. The secretary of state must overcome political obstacles to thwart a terrorist plot against the United States.
|7
|HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
|8
|OH WILLIAM! (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s final installment in a trilogy finds Lucy Barton struggling to understand her ex-husband.
|9
|THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT (Harper, $23.99). By Mitch Albom. Shipwrecked passengers afloat on a raft rescue a man who claims to be God.
|10
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.