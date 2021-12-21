Fiction

1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99.) By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
2 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
4 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
5 WISH YOU WERE HERE (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A woman is stranded in the Galapagos Islands as the pandemic spreads.
6 THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.
7 STATE OF TERROR (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30). By Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton. The secretary of state must overcome political obstacles to thwart a terrorist plot against the United States.
8 GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE (Delacorte, $26). By Diana Gabaldon. The Revolutionary War edges closer to Fraser’s Ridge in the latest installment of the Outlander saga.
9 THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT (Harper, $23.99). By Mitch Albom. Shipwrecked passengers afloat on a raft rescue a man who claims to be God.
10 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30.) By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.
2 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
3 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
4 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper, $26.99). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.
5 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
7 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
8 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
9 THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.
10 WHERE THE DEER AND THE ANTELOPE PLAY (Dutton, $28). By Nick Offerman. The actor and humorist reflects on his experiences in nature.

