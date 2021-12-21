1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99.) By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.

2 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

4 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.

5 WISH YOU WERE HERE (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A woman is stranded in the Galapagos Islands as the pandemic spreads.

6 THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

7 STATE OF TERROR (Simon & Schuster/St. Martin’s Press, $30). By Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton. The secretary of state must overcome political obstacles to thwart a terrorist plot against the United States.

8 GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE (Delacorte, $26). By Diana Gabaldon. The Revolutionary War edges closer to Fraser’s Ridge in the latest installment of the Outlander saga.

9 THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT (Harper, $23.99). By Mitch Albom. Shipwrecked passengers afloat on a raft rescue a man who claims to be God.