1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.

2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

3 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

4 THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.

5 BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.

6 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

7 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.

8 WISH YOU WERE HERE (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A woman is stranded in the Galapagos Islands as the pandemic spreads.

9 CROSSROADS (FSG, $30). By Jonathan Franzen. Simmering resentment leads an assistant pastor and his dysfunctional family to a moral crisis.