Fiction

1 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
2 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
3 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
4 THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.
5 BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU (FSG, $28). By Sally Rooney. Two friends struggle to define their romantic relationships in the context of today’s uncertain world.
6 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
7 HARLEM SHUFFLE (Doubleday, $28.95). By Colson Whitehead. A furniture store owner in Harlem struggles to balance his desire to remain law-abiding with his temptation to join neighborhood criminals.
8 WISH YOU WERE HERE (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A woman is stranded in the Galapagos Islands as the pandemic spreads.
9 CROSSROADS (FSG, $30). By Jonathan Franzen. Simmering resentment leads an assistant pastor and his dysfunctional family to a moral crisis.
10 OH WILLIAM! (Random House, $27). By Elizabeth Strout. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s final installment in a trilogy finds Lucy Barton struggling to understand her ex-husband.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.
2 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
4 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper, $26.99). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.
5 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
6 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
7 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
8 A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
9 ALL ABOUT ME! (Ballantine, $29.99). By Mel Brooks. The renowned entertainer shares stories from his upbringing and his legendary career.
10 THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.

