|1
|ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.
|2
|THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
|3
|CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
|4
|THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper, $26.99). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.
|5
|THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
|6
|THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.
|7
|THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
|8
|A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY (Little, Brown, $32). By David Sedaris. Diary entries from the past two decades are recounted by the popular humorist.
|9
|ALL ABOUT ME! (Ballantine, $29.99). By Mel Brooks. The renowned entertainer shares stories from his upbringing and his legendary career.
|10
|THE BOOK OF HOPE (Celadon Books, $28). By Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams and Gail Hudson. Reasons to be hopeful for humanity’s future from the iconic naturalist.