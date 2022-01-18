|1
|TO PARADISE (Doubleday, $32.50). By Hanya Yanagihara. A Washington Square Park townhouse over three centuries is the setting for characters in an alternate version of America.
|2
|THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
|3
|CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
|4
|CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
|5
|THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.
|6
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|7
|THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.
|8
|SOMETHING TO HIDE (Viking, $29). By Elizabeth George. Inspector Lynley and his associates investigate events leading to the coma and subsequent death of a police detective.
|9
|THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD MOTHERS (Simon & Schuster, $27). By Jessamine Chan. A woman must endure a government re-education camp to prove her suitability as a mother and regain custody of her daughter.
|10
|WISH YOU WERE HERE (Ballantine, $28.99). By Jodi Picoult. A woman is stranded in the Galapagos Islands as the pandemic spreads.