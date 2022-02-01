Fiction

1 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
2 VIOLETA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A centenarian recounts her life’s story in the form of a letter to her loved one.
3 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
4 TO PARADISE (Doubleday, $32.50). By Hanya Yanagihara. A Washington Square Park townhouse over three centuries is the setting for characters in an alternate version of America.
5 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
6 DEVIL HOUSE (MCD, $28). By John Darnielle. In the house where notorious murders took place in the 1980s, a writer investigates, then finds himself embroiled in the story.
7 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
8 THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.
9 THE SENTENCE (Harper, $28.99). By Louise Erdrich. As the pandemic rages, a bookseller is haunted by the ghost of her store’s most annoying customer.
10 THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD MOTHERS (Simon & Schuster, $27). By Jessamine Chan. A woman must endure a government re-education camp to prove her suitability as a mother and regain custody of her daughter.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.
2 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
4 UNTHINKABLE (Harper, $27.99). By Jamie Raskin. The congressman describes the professional challenges and personal trauma he endured during the early weeks of 2021.
5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
6 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper, $26.99). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.
7 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
8 SOUTH TO AMERICA (Ecco, $28.99). By Imani Perry. A reflection on how the culture and history of the southern United States are integral to understanding the rest of the country.
9 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
10 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.

