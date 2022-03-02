Fiction

1 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects his neighbors might have been involved.
2 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
3 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
4 VIOLETA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A centenarian recounts her life’s story in the form of a letter to her loved one.
5 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
6 MOON WITCH, SPIDER KING (Riverhead, $30). By Marlon James. The second novel in the Dark Star trilogy chronicles the life of Sogolon the Moon Witch.
7 THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.
8 HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH (Bloomsbury Publishing, $28). By Sarah J. Maas. The Crescent City series continues as rebels gather strength to fight against the powerful Asteri rulers.
9 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
10 THE SWIMMERS (Knopf, $23). By Julie Otsuka. After a recreational pool closes, a former swimmer’s dementia progresses as her estranged daughter returns.

Nonfiction

1 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
2 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.
3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
4 THE NINETIES (Penguin Press, $28). By Chuck Klosterman. A cultural history of the 1990s.
5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
6 HOW TO BE PERFECT (Simon & Schuster, $28.99). By Michael Schur. The creator of the television series “The Good Place” attempts to answer ethical questions.
7 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
8 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
9 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. A guide on how to make small changes that have a big impact.
10 THESE PRECIOUS DAYS (Harper, $26.99). By Ann Patchett. Essays from the best-selling writer highlight important relationships in her life.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 27. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)