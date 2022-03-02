|1
|THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects his neighbors might have been involved.
|2
|THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.
|3
|THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
|4
|VIOLETA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A centenarian recounts her life’s story in the form of a letter to her loved one.
|5
|CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
|6
|MOON WITCH, SPIDER KING (Riverhead, $30). By Marlon James. The second novel in the Dark Star trilogy chronicles the life of Sogolon the Moon Witch.
|7
|THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.
|8
|HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH (Bloomsbury Publishing, $28). By Sarah J. Maas. The Crescent City series continues as rebels gather strength to fight against the powerful Asteri rulers.
|9
|CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
|10
|THE SWIMMERS (Knopf, $23). By Julie Otsuka. After a recreational pool closes, a former swimmer’s dementia progresses as her estranged daughter returns.