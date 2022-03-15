4 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

5 ONE ITALIAN SUMMER (Atria, $27). By Rebecca Serle. While mourning the loss of her parent, a woman meets someone who seems to be a younger version of her mother.

6 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

7 VIOLETA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A centenarian recounts her life’s story in the form of a letter to her loved one.

8 THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

9 SHADOWS REEL (Putnam, $28). By C.J. Box. Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett’s poaching investigation turns deadly when it links to a stolen World War II relic.

10 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.

Nonfiction

1 THE WOK (Norton, $50). By J. Kenji López-Alt . A technique-based approach to cooking with a wok, plus recipes for home and restaurant-style dishes.

2 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

4 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

5 IN LOVE (Random House, $27). By Amy Bloom. The best-selling author supports her husband as he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and decides to end his life on his own terms.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

7 THE NINETIES (Penguin Press, $28). By Chuck Klosterman. A cultural history of the 1990s.

8 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. A guide on how to make small changes that have a big impact.

9 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.

10 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.