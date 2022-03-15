4 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.
5 ONE ITALIAN SUMMER (Atria, $27). By Rebecca Serle. While mourning the loss of her parent, a woman meets someone who seems to be a younger version of her mother.
6 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.
7 VIOLETA (Ballantine, $28). By Isabel Allende. A centenarian recounts her life’s story in the form of a letter to her loved one.
8 THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.
9 SHADOWS REEL (Putnam, $28). By C.J. Box. Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett’s poaching investigation turns deadly when it links to a stolen World War II relic.
10 CALL US WHAT WE CARRY (Viking, $24.99). By Amanda Gorman. A collection of poetry by the presidential inaugural poet.
Nonfiction
1 THE WOK (Norton, $50). By J. Kenji López-Alt . A technique-based approach to cooking with a wok, plus recipes for home and restaurant-style dishes.
2 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.
3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.
4 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.
5 IN LOVE (Random House, $27). By Amy Bloom. The best-selling author supports her husband as he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and decides to end his life on his own terms.
6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.
7 THE NINETIES (Penguin Press, $28). By Chuck Klosterman. A cultural history of the 1990s.
8 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. A guide on how to make small changes that have a big impact.
9 THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING (FSG, $35). By David Graeber and David Wengrow. An anthropologist and an archaeologist challenge modern scientific principles of human cultural evolution.
10 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.
Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Mar. 13. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)