4 RUN, ROSE, RUN (Little, Brown, $30). By James Patterson and Dolly Parton. A rising country music star in Nashville tries to escape her past.

5 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

6 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

7 ONE ITALIAN SUMMER (Atria, $27). By Rebecca Serle. While mourning the loss of her parent, a woman meets someone who seems to be a younger version of her mother.

8 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives for millennia, stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

9 THE MAID (Ballantine, $27). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

10 THE ATLAS SIX (Tor, $25.99). By Olivie Blake. Six candidates for the magical Alexandrian Society compete to become one of five initiates.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

3 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

5 LESSONS FROM THE EDGE (Mariner Books, $30). By Marie Yovanovitch. The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine details her upbringing and her foreign service career.

6 THE WOK (Norton, $50). By J. Kenji López-Alt. A technique-based approach to cooking with a wok, plus recipes for home and restaurant-style dishes.

7 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

8 THE NINETIES (Penguin Press, $28). By Chuck Klosterman. A cultural history of the 1990s.

9 IN LOVE (Random House, $27). By Amy Bloom. The best-selling author supports her husband as he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and decides to end his life on his own terms.

10 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.