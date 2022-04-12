Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 TIME IS A MOTHER (Penguin Press, $24). By Ocean Vuong. Poems about living through grief from the award-winning poet and novelist.

3 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $28). By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

4 FRENCH BRAID (Knopf, $27). By Anne Tyler. The dynamics of a middle-class Baltimore family evolve as the family expands over decades.

5 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

6 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

7 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

8 THE DIAMOND EYE (Morrow, $27.99). By Kate Quinn. A young mother becomes a renowned sniper after she joins the fight against Hitler’s Nazis in Kiev.

9 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A midcentury scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

10 YOUNG MUNGO (Grove Press, $27). By Douglas Stuart. A boy from a working-class family grapples with his sexuality in 1990s Glasglow.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

2 BITTERSWEET (Crown, $28). By Susan Cain. The author of “Quiet” considers the role of melancholy in a resolutely upbeat society.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

4 HALF BAKED HARVEST EVERY DAY (Clarkson Potter, $29.99.) By Tieghan Gerard. The food blogger offers plant-forward recipes to satisfy cravings and nourish both body and soul.

5 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

7 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

8 THE STORYTELLER (Dey Street Books, $29.99). By Dave Grohl. The musician reflects on his life and career.

9 THE WOK (Norton, $50). By J. Kenji López-Alt. A technique-based approach to cooking with a wok, plus recipes for home and restaurant-style dishes.

10 LESSONS FROM THE EDGE (Mariner Books, $30). By Marie Yovanovitch. The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine details her upbringing and her foreign service career.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 10. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

