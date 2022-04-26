Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 TIME IS A MOTHER (Penguin Press, $24). By Ocean Vuong. Poems about living through grief from the award-winning poet and novelist.

3 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $28). By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

4 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

5 FRENCH BRAID (Knopf, $27). By Anne Tyler. The dynamics of a middle-class Baltimore family evolve as the family expands over decades.

6 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A midcentury scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

7 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

8 FEVERED STAR (Gallery/Saga Press, $27.99). By Rebecca Roanhorse. The Between Earth and Sky series continues with new alliances forming in a magical land known as the Meridian.

9 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

10 CLOUD CUCKOO LAND (Scribner, $30). By Anthony Doerr. An ancient story survives millennia stewarded by young people in the past, present and future.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

3 FREEZING ORDER (Simon & Schuster, $28.99). By Bill Browder. A former financial executive uncovers a $230 million tax refund conspiracy benefitting Vladimir Putin.

4 HALF BAKED HARVEST EVERY DAY (Clarkson Potter, $29.99). By Tieghan Gerard. The food blogger offers plant-forward recipes to satisfy cravings and nourish both body and soul.

5 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

6 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

7 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

8 BITTERSWEET (Crown, $28). By Susan Cain. The author of “Quiet” considers the role of melancholy in a resolutely upbeat society.

9 HELLO, MOLLY! (Ecco, $27.99). By Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey. The performer recounts a childhood defined by loss and shares tales from her climb to success as an actress and comedian.

10 LEFT ON TENTH (Little, Brown, $29). By Delia Ephron. After the loss of her beloved husband and sister, the romantic comedy writer finds love and simultaneously receives her own dire diagnosis.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 24. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

