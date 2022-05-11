Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $28). By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

3 THE BOOK OF NIGHT (Tor, $27.99). By Holly Black. A woman stumbles across a mangled corpse while being watched by a man with shadows where his hands should be.

4 TIME IS A MOTHER (Penguin Press, $24). By Ocean Vuong. Poems about living through grief from the award-winning poet and novelist.

5 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A midcentury scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

Advertisement

6 TRUST (Riverhead, $28). By Hernan Diaz. An excessively wealthy family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth.

7 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

8 WHEN WOMEN WERE DRAGONS (Doubleday, $28). By Kelly Barnhill. When many 1950s-era housewives become dragons, society must reckon with newfound female power and autonomy.

9 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

10 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

Nonfiction

1 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

Advertisement

2 THIS WILL NOT PASS (Simon & Schuster, $29.99). By Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns. Two reporters chronicle the tumultuous 2020 election and the discord during the first year of the Biden presidency.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

4 FINDING ME (HarperOne, $28.99). By Viola Davis. The award-winning actor and producer describes overcoming dire challenges in her upbringing, allowing her to find her life’s purpose.

5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

6 HALF BAKED HARVEST EVERY DAY (Clarkson Potter, $29.99). By Tieghan Gerard. The food blogger offers plant-forward recipes to satisfy cravings and nourish both body and soul.

Advertisement

7 THE PALACE PAPERS (Crown, $35). By Tina Brown. The journalist and chronicler of the British monarchy delves into the triumphs and tragedies over the last 25 years in the House of Windsor.

8 THE COMPLETE MAUS (Pantheon, $35). By Art Spiegelman. The award-winning graphic novel series about the Holocaust, combined into a single volume

9 FREEZING ORDER (Simon & Schuster, $28.99). By Bill Browder. A former financial executive uncovers a $230 million tax refund conspiracy benefitting Vladimir Putin.

10 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended May 8. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

GiftOutline Gift Article