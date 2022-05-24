Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 THIS TIME TOMORROW (Riverhead, $28). By Emma Straub. A woman falls asleep on the eve of her 40th birthday, and wakes to find herself 16 again. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

3 TIME IS A MOTHER (Penguin Press, $24). By Ocean Vuong. Poems about living through grief from the award-winning poet and novelist.

4 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A midcentury scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

5 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

6 TRUST (Riverhead, $28). By Hernan Diaz. An excessively wealthy family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth.

7 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $28). By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

8 BOOK OF NIGHT (Tor, $27.99). By Holly Black. A woman stumbles across a mangled corpse while being watched by a man with shadows where his hands should be.

9 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

10 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

Nonfiction

1 RIVER OF THE GODS (Doubleday, $32.50). By Candice Millard. A chronicle of the search for the head of the Nile river by two 19th-century British explorers and their African guide.

2 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (Harper One, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings fables about unlikely friendships to life.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 FINDING ME (HarperOne, $28.99). By Viola Davis. The award-winning actor and producer describes overcoming dire challenges in her upbringing, allowing her to find her life’s purpose.

7 MEAN BABY (Knopf, $30). By Selma Blair. The actress shares stories from her upbringing, her Hollywood career and her life with multiple sclerosis.

8 BITTERSWEET (Crown, $28). By Susan Cain. The author of “Quiet” considers the role of melancholy in a resolutely upbeat society.

9 THIS WILL NOT PASS (Simon & Schuster, $29.99). By Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. Two reporters chronicle the tumultuous 2020 election and the discord during the first year of the Biden presidency.

10 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

