Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 THIS TIME TOMORROW (Riverhead, $28). By Emma Straub. A woman falls asleep on the eve of her 40th birthday, and wakes to find herself 16 again. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

3 SPARRING PARTNERS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. A collection of three novellas includes the story of a death row inmate awaiting his imminent execution.

4 EITHER/OR (Penguin Press, $27). By Elif Batuman. An ivy league student is determined to find life experiences to write about.

5 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

Advertisement

6 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

7 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

8 TIME IS A MOTHER (Penguin Press, $24). By Ocean Vuong. Poems about living through grief from the award-winning poet and novelist.

9 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $28). By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

10 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an Octopus living in an aquarium.

Nonfiction

1 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

Advertisement

2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

3 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

4 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

5 RIVER OF THE GODS (Doubleday, $32.50). By Candice Millard. A chronicle of the search for the head of the Nile river by two 19th-century British explorers and their African guide.

6 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

7 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.

Advertisement

8 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

9 FREEZING ORDER (Simon & Schuster, $28.99). By Bill Browder. A former financial executive uncovers a $230 million tax refund conspiracy benefitting Vladimir Putin.

10 EMBRACE FEARLESSLY THE BURNING WORLD (Random House, $28). By Barry Lopez. A posthumous collection of essays by the National Book Award–winning nature writer.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 5. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

GiftOutline Gift Article