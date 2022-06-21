Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE HOTEL NANTUCKET (Little, Brown, $29). By Elin Hilderbrand. A newly-hired general manager and her staff revive a once-illustrious hotel purchased by a British billionaire. 3 SPARRING PARTNERS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. A collection of three novellas includes the story of a death row inmate awaiting his imminent execution.

4 THIS TIME TOMORROW (Riverhead, $28). By Emma Straub. A woman falls asleep on the eve of her 40th birthday and wakes to find herself 16 again.

5 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

6 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

7 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Viking, $30). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

8 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

9 FLYING SOLO (Ballantine, $28). By Linda Holmes. While settling her favorite aunt’s estate, a woman finds a wooden duck decoy and uncovers its storied past.

10 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

Nonfiction

1 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

2 RIVER OF THE GODS (Doubleday, $32.50). By Candice Millard. A chronicle of the search for the head of the Nile by two 19th-century British explorers and their African guide.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

4 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

6 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

7 TASTE (Gallery Books, $28). By Stanley Tucci. The actor and cookbook author shares the stories behind his recipes.

8 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

9 FREEZING ORDER (Simon & Schuster, $28.99). By Bill Browder. A former financial executive uncovers a $230 million tax refund conspiracy benefitting Vladimir Putin.

10 HOW TO RAISE AN ANTIRACIST (One World, $28). By Ibram X. Kendi. Guidance for parents on incorporating an understanding of racism into each stage of a child’s life.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended June 19. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

