Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 LAPVONA (Penguin Press, $27). By Ottessa Moshfegh. A shepherd boy kills the son of a lord, setting off a power struggle among the religious and secular elites of their medieval town.

3 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

4 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

5 THIS TIME TOMORROW (Riverhead, $28). By Emma Straub. A woman falls asleep on the eve of her 40th birthday and wakes to find herself 16 again.

6 THE HOTEL NANTUCKET (Little, Brown, $29). By Elin Hilderbrand. A newly hired general manager and her staff revive a once-illustrious hotel purchased by a British billionaire.

7 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

8 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $28.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects that his neighbors might have been involved.

9 SPARRING PARTNERS (Doubleday, $28.95). By John Grisham. A collection of three novellas includes the story of a death row inmate awaiting his imminent execution.

10 NIGHTCRAWLING (Knopf, $28). By Leila Mottley. A young woman trying to find a way out of poverty gets entangled in a police scandal.

Nonfiction

1 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

2 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

3 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

4 ROGUES (Doubleday, $30). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A collection of the award-wining journalist’s articles about criminals and con artists.

5 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

6 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

7 RIVER OF THE GODS (Doubleday, $32.50). By Candice Millard. A chronicle of the search for the head of the Nile by two 19th-century British explorers and their African guide.

8 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

9 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

10 EMBRACE FEARLESSLY THE BURNING WORLD (Random House, $28). By Barry Lopez. A posthumous collection of essays by the National Book Award–winning nature writer.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 3. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

