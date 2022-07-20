Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. 3 THE IT GIRL (Gallery/Scout Press, $28.99). By Ruth Ware. When new evidence challenges the decade-old conviction of a former classmate’s killer, a woman revisits her old friendships.

4 A PRAYER FOR THE CROWN-SHY (Tordotcom, $21.99). By Becky Chambers. A monk and a robot explore their home planet in the sequel to “A Psalm for the Wild-Built.”

5 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

6 THE HOTEL NANTUCKET (Little, Brown, $29). By Elin Hilderbrand. A newly hired general manager and her staff revive a once-illustrious hotel purchased by a British billionaire.

7 LAPVONA (Penguin Press, $27). By Ottessa Moshfegh. A shepherd boy kills the son of a lord, setting off a power struggle among the religious and secular elites of their medieval town.

8 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

9 UPGRADE (Ballantine, $28). By Blake Crouch. A man develops extraordinary abilities after undergoing genetic improvement.

10 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

Nonfiction

1 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

3 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

4 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVITUDE (Penguin Press, $29). By Mark Leibovich. A journalist chronicles the political enablers who allowed Trump to thrive in a culture of submission.

7 ROGUES (Doubleday, $30). By Patrick Radden Keefe. A collection of the award-winning journalist’s articles about criminals and con artists.

8 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

9 RIVER OF THE GODS (Doubleday, $32.50). By Candice Millard. A chronicle of the search for the head of the Nile by two 19th-century British explorers and their African guide.

10 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 17. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

