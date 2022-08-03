Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

2 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. 3 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

4 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

5 THE IT GIRL (Gallery/Scout Press, $28.99). By Ruth Ware. When new evidence challenges the decade-old conviction of a former classmate’s killer, a woman revisits her old friendships.

6 PORTRAIT OF AN UNKNOWN WOMAN (Harper, $29.99.) By Daniel Silva. Spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon takes on a dangerous case involving the world’s greatest art forger.

7 LAPVONA (Penguin Press, $27). By Ottessa Moshfegh. A shepherd boy kills the son of a lord, setting off a power struggle among the religious and secular elites of their medieval town.

8 THE HOTEL NANTUCKET (Little, Brown, $29). By Elin Hilderbrand. A newly hired general manager and her staff revive a once-illustrious hotel purchased by a British billionaire.

9 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

10 THIS TIME TOMORROW (Riverhead, $28). By Emma Straub. A woman falls asleep on the eve of her 40th birthday and wakes to find herself 16 again.

Nonfiction

1 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

3 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

4 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

7 THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVITUDE (Penguin Press, $29). By Mark Leibovich. A journalist chronicles the political enablers who allowed Trump to thrive in a culture of submission.

8 THE 1619 PROJECT (One World, $38). By Nikole Hannah-Jones and the New York Times Magazine. Essays contextualize the history of slavery as part of the founding of the United States.

9 DIRTBAG, MASSACHUSETTS (Bloomsbury, $27.) By Isaac Fitzgerald. A man looks back on his unstable childhood, his trouble-making adolescence and his continued search for self-acceptance.

10 RIVER OF THE GODS (Doubleday, $32.50). By Candice Millard. A chronicle of the search for the head of the Nile by two 19th-century British explorers and their African guide.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended July 31. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

