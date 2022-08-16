Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Placeholder while article actions load

Fiction 1 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom. 3 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

4 THE LAST WHITE MAN (Riverhead, $26). By Mohsin Hamid. A White man’s skin suddenly darkens, forcing him to contend with lost privilege.

5 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

6 MERCURY PICTURES PRESENTS (Hogarth, $28.99). By Anthony Marra. While seeking approval from Hollywood censors, a producer finds herself drawn back into a tragedy from her past.

7 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

8 THE IT GIRL (Gallery/Scout Press, $28.99). By Ruth Ware. When new evidence challenges the decade-old conviction of a former classmate’s killer, a woman revisits her old friendships.

9 PORTRAIT OF AN UNKNOWN WOMAN (Harper, $29.99.) By Daniel Silva. Spy and art restorer Gabriel Allon takes on a dangerous case involving the world’s greatest art forger.

10 LAPVONA (Penguin Press, $27). By Ottessa Moshfegh. A shepherd boy kills the son of a lord, setting off a power struggle among the religious and secular elites of their medieval town.

Nonfiction

1 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

2 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

3 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

4 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. A former child actor who rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” recounts the mistreatment she endured from her mother.

5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

6 SHY (FSG, $35). By Mary Rodgers, Jesse Green. The outspoken composer offers witty and intimate accounts of her life with other broadway legends, including Stephen Sondheim and her father, Richard Rodgers.

7 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

8 PATH LIT BY LIGHTNING (Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By David Maraniss. A chronicle of the accomplishments and struggles of transcendent athlete and Native American hero Jim Thorpe.

9 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

10 LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By Rinker Buck. An adventure historian builds a 19th-century flatboat and sails it down the Mississippi River.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug. 14. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

