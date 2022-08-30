Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. 3 BABEL (Harper Voyager, $27.99). By R.F. Kuang. A Chinese orphan, who is in Regency-era London for his magical education, feels torn between two cultures.

4 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

5 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

6 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

7 ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE (Bantam, $28). By Ashley Flowers. A journalist returns to her hometown where she discovers a connection between a recent murder and a decades-old cold case.

8 THE LAST WHITE MAN (Riverhead, $26). By Mohsin Hamid. A White man’s skin suddenly darkens, forcing him to contend with lost privilege.

9 FOX CREEK (Atria, $28). By William Kent Krueger. Private investigator Cork O’Connor races to help his wife, her great-uncle who is an Ojibwe healer, and a mysterious stranger escape from hunters who are tracking them.

10 MERCURY PICTURES PRESENTS (Hogarth, $28.99). By Anthony Marra. While seeking approval from Hollywood censors, a producer finds herself drawn back into a tragedy from her past.

Nonfiction

1 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

2 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

3 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

4 PATH LIT BY LIGHTNING (Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By David Maraniss. A chronicle of the accomplishments and struggles of transcendent athlete and Native American hero Jim Thorpe.

5 ATLAS OF THE HEART (Random House, $30). By Brené Brown. An exploration of 87 emotions to help people make more meaningful connections.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

7 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

8 LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By Rinker Buck. An adventure historian builds a 19th-century flatboat and sails it down the Mississippi River.

9 A PLACE IN THE WORLD (Crown, $27). By Frances Mayes. The author of “Under the Tuscan Sun” ponders the meaning of home while living abroad.

10 DIRTBAG, MASSACHUSETTS (Bloomsbury, $27.) By Isaac Fitzgerald. A man looks back on his unstable childhood, his trouble-making adolescence and his continued search for self-acceptance.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Aug. 28. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

