Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50). By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm.

2 CARRIE SOTO IS BACK (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A formerly world-ranked tennis player attempts a comeback after having retired. 3 THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT (Knopf, $28). By Maggie O'Farrell. A young Lucrezia de' Medici fears her husband wants to murder her.

4 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

5 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

6 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

7 THE INK BLACK HEART (Mulholland Books, $32). By Robert Galbraith. Private detectives Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott investigate the murder of a cartoonist.

8 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman lands in a library where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices.

9 ALL GOOD PEOPLE HERE (Bantam, $28). By Ashley Flowers. A journalist returns to her hometown, where she discovers a connection between a recent murder and a decades-old cold case.

10 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Knopf, $25). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

Nonfiction

1 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

2 DINNER IN ONE (Clarkson Potter, $29.99). By Melissa Clark. Meals to cook in a single pan that can be ready in minimal time.

3 SOLITO (Hogarth, $28). By Javier Zamora. A poet who fled El Salvador when he was 9 tells the story of his migration to the United States.

4 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

5 HAPPY-GO-LUCKY (Little, Brown, $29). By David Sedaris. Essays from the best-selling author detail his experiences during the pandemic.

6 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

7 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

8 LIFE ON THE MISSISSIPPI (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By Rinker Buck. An adventure historian builds a 19th-century flatboat and sails it down the Mississippi River.

9 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

10 PATH LIT BY LIGHTNING (Simon & Schuster, $32.50). By David Maraniss. A chronicle of the accomplishments and struggles of transcendent athlete and Native American hero Jim Thorpe.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Sept. 11. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

