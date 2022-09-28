Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50). By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 LUCY BY THE SEA (Random House, $28.) By Elizabeth Strout. Lucy Barton and her ex-husband, William, hunker down in small-town Maine as the pandemic sends the world into lockdown.

3 THE BULLET THAT MISSED (Pamela Dorman, $27.) By Richard Osman. In the most recent Thursday Murder Club novel, four senior citizens investigate a cold case involving a reporter who disappeared while working on a dangerous story.

4 THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT (Knopf, $28). By Maggie O’Farrell. In 16th-century Italy, young Lucrezia de’ Medici fears that her new husband, Duke Alfonso II, wants to murder her.

5 CARRIE SOTO IS BACK (Ballantine, $28). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A once world-ranked tennis player attempts a comeback after having retired.

Advertisement

6 NONA THE NINTH (Tordotcom, $28.99.) By Tamsyn Muir. The third novel in the fantastical Locked Tomb series follows Nona after she wakes up in someone else’s body with no memory of her past.

7 LESS IS LOST (Little, Brown, $29.) By Andrew Sean Greer. In this sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Less,” a financial crisis sends a hapless author around the country in search of money.

8 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

9 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

10 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

Nonfiction

1 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

Advertisement

2 THE DIVIDER: TRUMP IN THE WHITE HOUSE, 2017-2021 (Doubleday, $32.) By Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. Two political journalists chronicle the crises that plagued Donald Trump’s presidency.

3 WHAT IF? 2: ADDITIONAL SERIOUS SCIENTIFIC ANSWERS TO ABSURD HYPOTHETICAL QUESTIONS (Riverhead, $30.) By Randall Munroe. Munroe, a former NASA roboticist and creator of the webcomic “xkcd,” responds to ludicrous questions using research and science.

4 DINNERS WITH RUTH: A MEMOIR ON THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIPS (Simon & Schuster, $27.99.) By Nina Totenberg. The NPR correspondent delves into her 50-year friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as other formative relationships that shaped her.

5 STARRY MESSENGER: COSMIC PERSPECTIVES ON CIVILIZATION (Henry Holt and Co., $28.99.) By Neil deGrasse Tyson. The astrophysicist considers contemporary issues driving people apart through the lens of science.

Advertisement

6 SOLITO (Hogarth, $28). By Javier Zamora. A poet who fled El Salvador when he was 9 tells the story of his migration to the United States.

7 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

8 THE MOSQUITO BOWL: A GAME OF LIFE AND DEATH IN WORLD WAR II (Harper, $32.50.) By Buzz Bissinger. The “Friday Night Lights” author revisits a 1944 football game between two Marine regiments on Guadalcanal and explores what became of the players destined for Okinawa.

9 PROFILES IN IGNORANCE: HOW AMERICA’S POLITICIANS GOT DUMB AND DUMBER (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster, $28.99.) By Andy Borowitz. The New Yorker satirist posits that mass media has encouraged the American electorate to vote for politicians with stage presence instead of brain power.

Advertisement

10 DINNER IN ONE: EXCEPTIONAL & EASY ONE-PAN MEALS (Clarkson Potter, $29.99). By Melissa Clark. Recipes using a single pan and minimal time.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Sept. 25. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.