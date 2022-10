1 OUR MISSING HEARTS (Penguin Press, $29). By Celeste Ng. A boy searches for his missing mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family years earlier.

2 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50).

By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm.

3 LUCY BY THE SEA (Random House, $28). By Elizabeth Strout. Lucy Barton and her ex-husband, William, hunker down in small-town Maine as the pandemic sends the world into lockdown.

4 THE WINNERS (Atria, $28.99). By Fredrik Backman. A long-simmering tension escalates between the residents of two hockey-obsessed towns.

5 MAD HONEY (Ballantine, $29.99). By Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan. A woman confronts the possibility that her teenage son is a murderer when his girlfriend dies from a fall.

6 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

7 THE GOLDEN ENCLAVES (Del Rey, $28). By Naomi Novik. The conclusion of a trilogy about the Scholomance, a deadly school for magicians.

8 THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT (Knopf, $28). By Maggie O’Farrell. In 16th-century Italy, young Lucrezia de’ Medici fears that her new husband, Duke Alfonso II, wants to murder her.

9 THE BULLET THAT MISSED

(Pamela Dorman, $27). By Richard Osman. In the latest Thursday Murder Club novel, four senior citizens investigate a cold case involving a reporter who disappeared while working on a dangerous story.