Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 OUR MISSING HEARTS (Penguin Press, $29). By Celeste Ng. A boy searches for his missing mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family years earlier. 3 LIBERATION DAY (Random House, $28). By George Saunders. The Booker Prize winner’s short stories explore the nature of modern life.

4 THE BOYS FROM BILOXI (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. Two childhood friends grow apart as one becomes a prosecutor and the other a mobster.

5 LUCY BY THE SEA (Random House, $28). By Elizabeth Strout. Lucy Barton and her ex-husband, William, hunker down in small-town Maine as the pandemic sends the world into lockdown.

6 THE LAST CHAIRLIFT (Simon & Schuster, $28). By John Irving. A young man searches for his father and becomes a famous writer.

7 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50). By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm.

8 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

9 MAD HONEY (Ballantine, $29.99). By Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. A woman confronts the possibility that her teenage son is a murderer when his girlfriend dies from a fall.

10 BABEL (Harper Voyager, $27.99). By R.F. Kuang. A Chinese orphan, who is in Regency-era London for his magical education, feels torn between two cultures.

Nonfiction

1 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

2 AND THERE WAS LIGHT (Random House, $40). By Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer tells revisits the life of Abraham Lincoln.

3 CONFIDENCE MAN (Penguin Press, $32). By Maggie Haberman. A biography of Donald Trump that chronicles his social and political rise, and the people and forces that shaped him.

4 THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY MAN (Knopf, $32). By Paul Newman. The late Oscar winner’s memoir is based on thousands of pages of interview transcripts with him and those closest to him.

5 WHAT IF? 2: ADDITIONAL SERIOUS SCIENTIFIC ANSWERS TO ABSURD HYPOTHETICAL QUESTIONS(Riverhead, $30). By Randall Munroe. A former NASA roboticist and the creator of the webcomic “xkcd” responds to ludicrous questions using research and science.

6 DINNERS WITH RUTH: A MEMOIR ON THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIPS (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Nina Totenberg. The NPR correspondent delves into her 50-year friendship with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as other formative relationships that shaped her.

7 MADLY, DEEPLY (Henry Holt, $32). By Alan Rickman. The late theater and film actor’s diaries detail both his personal life and his career.

8 STARRY MESSENGER: COSMIC PERSPECTIVES ON CIVILIZATION(Henry Holt and Co., $28.99). By Neil deGrasse Tyson. The astrophysicist considers contemporary issues driving people apart through the lens of science.

9 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

10 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Oct. 23. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

