Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 THE PASSENGER (Knopf, $30). By Cormac McCarthy. A mysterious plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico is the catalyst for a salvage diver to contemplate his legacy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience. 3 OUR MISSING HEARTS (Penguin Press, $29). By Celeste Ng. A boy searches for his missing mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family years earlier.

4 THE WORLD WE MAKE (Orbit, $30). By N. K. Jemisin. Avatars for New York City’s boroughs join forces with others to protect the city from impending destruction.

5 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

6 LIBERATION DAY (Random House, $28). By George Saunders. The Booker Prize winner’s short stories explore the nature of modern life.

7 THE BOYS FROM BILOXI (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. Two childhood friends grow apart as one becomes a prosecutor and the other a mobster.

8 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50). By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm.

9 THE LAST CHAIRLIFT (Simon & Schuster, $28). By John Irving. A young man searches for his father and becomes a famous writer.

10 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

Nonfiction

1 GO-TO DINNERS (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa offers recipes for uncomplicated dinners and guidance for turning the leftovers into delicious meals.

2 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

3 SURRENDER (Knopf, $34). By Bono. The Irish frontman for the rock band U2 recounts his upbringing and the influences on his music and activism.

4 THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG (Simon & Schuster, $45). By Bob Dylan. The Nobel Prize-winning musician’s essays explore the essence of popular music.

5 FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING (Flatiron, $29.99). By Matthew Perry. The “Friends” star opens up about his childhood, career and lifelong battles with addiction.

6 AND THERE WAS LIGHT (Random House, $40). By Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer revisits the life of Abraham Lincoln.

7 THE SONG OF THE CELL (Scribner, $32.50). By Siddhartha Mukherjee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning doctor and researcher explains what the understanding of cells means to the past, present and possibly the future.

8 CINEMA SPECULATION (Harper, $35). By Quentin Tarantino. The Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director analyzes American films from the 1970s.

9 INCITING JOY (Algonquin Books, $27). By Ross Gay. The poet and essayist considers how the act of caring for others can encourage connections that may soothe adversity.

10 THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY MAN (Knopf, $32). By Paul Newman. The late Oscar winner’s memoir is based on thousands of pages of interview transcripts with him and those closest to him.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Nov. 6. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2022 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

