1 A WORLD OF CURIOSITIES (Minotaur, $29.99). By Louise Penny. When a bricked-up attic room is unsealed, Chief Inspector Gamache discovers mysterious warnings connected to an old case.

2 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty.

3 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

4 THE PASSENGER (Knopf, $30). By Cormac McCarthy. A mysterious plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico is the catalyst for a salvage diver to contemplate his legacy.

5 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

6 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

7 OUR MISSING HEARTS (Penguin Press, $29). By Celeste Ng. A boy searches for his missing mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family years earlier.

8 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50). By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm.

9 GALATEA (Ecco, $12). By Madeline Miller. A short story by the author of “Circe” retells the myth of Pygmalion and Galatea.