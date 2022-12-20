Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. 3 A WORLD OF CURIOSITIES (Minotaur, $29.99). By Louise Penny. When a bricked-up attic room is unsealed, Chief Inspector Gamache discovers mysterious warnings connected to an old case.

4 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

5 THE PASSENGER (Knopf, $30). By Cormac McCarthy. A mysterious plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico is the catalyst for a salvage diver to contemplate his legacy.

6 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

7 STELLA MARIS (Knopf, $26). By Cormac McCarthy. A companion novel to “The Passenger” consists of conversations between a woman at a psychiatric hospital and her doctor.

8 OUR MISSING HEARTS (Penguin Press, $29). By Celeste Ng. A boy searches for his missing mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family years earlier.

9 FAIRY TALE (Scribner, $32.50). By Stephen King. A teenager must protect the world from being invaded by the evil ruler of a fantastical realm.

10 THE BOYS FROM BILOXI (Doubleday, $29.95). By John Grisham. Two childhood friends grow apart as one becomes a prosecutor and the other a mobster.

Nonfiction

1 THE LIGHT WE CARRY (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady provides advice for overcoming adversity gleaned from her own experiences.

2 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

3 GO-TO DINNERS (Clarkson Potter, $35). By Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa shares recipes for uncomplicated dinners and guidance for turning the leftovers into delicious meals.

4 AND THERE WAS LIGHT (Random House, $40). By Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer revisits the life of Abraham Lincoln.

5 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

6 SMITTEN KITCHEN KEEPERS (Knopf, $35). By Deb Perelman. The popular food blogger’s third cookbook offers recipes for her reliable favorites.

7 A BOOK OF DAYS (Random House, $28.99). By Patti Smith. A visual record of a year in the life of the National Book Award-winning writer.

8 WHAT IF? 2 (Riverhead, $30). By Randall Munroe. Munroe, a former NASA roboticist and creator of the webcomic “xkcd,” responds to ludicrous questions using research and science

9 THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG (Simon & Schuster, $45). By Bob Dylan. The Nobel Prize-winning musician’s essays explore the essence of popular music.

10 SURRENDER (Knopf, $34). By Bono. The Irish frontman for the rock band U2 recounts his upbringing and the influences on his music and activism.

