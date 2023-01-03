Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50.) By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty.

2 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29.) By Bonnie Garmus. A midcentury scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. 3 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28.) By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

4 A WORLD OF CURIOSITIES (Minotaur, $29.99.) By Louise Penny. When a bricked-up attic room is unsealed, Chief Inspector Gamache discovers mysterious warnings connected to an old case.

5 BABEL (Harper Voyager, $27.99.) By R. F. Kuang. A 19th-century Chinese orphan, who is in London for his magical education, feels torn between two cultures.

6 THE PASSENGER (Knopf, $30.) By Cormac McCarthy. A mysterious plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico is the catalyst for a salvage diver to contemplate his legacy.

7 OUR MISSING HEARTS (Penguin Press, $29.) By Celeste Ng. A boy searches for his missing mother, a Chinese American poet who left the family years earlier.

8 STELLA MARIS (Knopf, $26.) By Cormac McCarthy. A companion novel to “The Passenger” consists of conversations between a woman and her doctor at a psychiatric hospital.

9 HORSE (Viking, $28.) By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

10 THE MARRIAGE PORTRAIT (Knopf, $28.) By Maggie O’Farrell. A young Lucrezia de’ Medici fears that her husband wants to murder her.

Nonfiction

1 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon and Schuster, $27.99.) By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

2 THE LIGHT WE CARRY (Crown, $32.50.) By Michelle Obama. The former first lady provides advice for overcoming adversity, gleaned from her own experiences.

3 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30.) By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

4 GO-TO DINNERS (Clarkson Potter, $35.) By Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa shares recipes for uncomplicated dinners and guidance for turning the leftovers into delicious meals.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27.) By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 A BOOK OF DAYS (Random House, $28.99.) By Patti Smith. A visual record of a year in the life of the National Book Award-winning writer.

7 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95.) By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

8 SMITTEN KITCHEN KEEPERS (Knopf, $35.) By Deb Perelman. The popular food blogger’s third cookbook offers recipes for her reliable favorites.

9 THE SONG OF THE CELL (Scribner, $32.50.) By Siddhartha Mukherjee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning doctor and researcher explains what the understanding of cells means to the past, the present and possibly the future.

10 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99.) By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

