Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29.) By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50.) By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty. 3 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28.) By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship.

4 HELL BENT (Flatiron, $29.99). By Leigh Bardugo. Alex Stern plans a trip to hell to recover a friend’s soul in this sequel to “Ninth House.”

5 HORSE (Viking, $28.) By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

6 BABEL (Harper Voyager, $27.99.) By R.F. Kuang. A 19th-century Chinese orphan, who is in London for his magical education, feels torn between two cultures.

7 TRUST (Riverhead, $28). By Hernan Diaz. An excessively wealth family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth.

8 A WORLD OF CURIOSITIES (Minotaur, $29.99.) By Louise Penny. When a bricked-up attic room is unsealed, Chief Inspector Gamache discovers mysterious warnings connected to an old case.

9 THE PASSENGER (Knopf, $30.) By Cormac McCarthy. A mysterious plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico is the catalyst for a salvage diver to contemplate his legacy.

10 EMILY WILDE’S ENCYCLOPAEDIA OF FAERIES (Del Rey, $28). By Heather Fawcett. A Cambridge professor’s study of fairies gets disrupted by a handsome academic rival.

Nonfiction

1 SPARE (Random House, $36). By Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The British prince describes his life before and after his exit from royal life.

2 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon and Schuster, $27.99.) By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

3 THE LIGHT WE CARRY (Crown, $32.50.) By Michelle Obama. The former first lady provides advice for overcoming adversity, gleaned from her own experiences.

4 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30.) By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27.) By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99.) By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

7 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95.) By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

8 THE GOOD LIFE (Simon & Schuster, $28.99.) By Robert Waldinger M.D., Marc Schulz Ph.D. The directors of the Harvard Study of Adult Development show how to live a happy life.

9 SMITTEN KITCHEN KEEPERS (Knopf, $35.) By Deb Perelman. The popular food blogger’s third cookbook offers recipes for her reliable favorites.

10 GO-TO DINNERS (Clarkson Potter, $35.) By Ina Garten. The Barefoot Contessa shares recipes for uncomplicated dinners and guidance for turning the leftovers into delicious meals.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan. 15. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

