Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29.) By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

2 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28.) By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. 3 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50.) By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty.

4 HOW TO SELL A HAUNTED HOUSE (Berkley, $28.) By Grady Hendrix. Settling their parents’ estate leaves two siblings with a house that does not want to be sold.

5 HORSE (Viking, $28.) By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

6 HELL BENT (Flatiron, $29.99.) By Leigh Bardugo. Alex Stern plans a trip to hell to recover a friend’s soul in this sequel to “Ninth House.”

7 BABEL (Harper Voyager, $27.99.) By R.F. Kuang. A 19th-century Chinese orphan, who is in London for his magical education, feels torn between two cultures.

8 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99.) By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an Octopus living in an aquarium.

9 TRUST (Riverhead, $28.) By Hernan Diaz. An excessively wealthy family with a secret is the catalyst for examining how stories can shape the truth.

10 THE SHARDS (Knopf, $30.) By Bret Easton Ellis. A teenager becomes alarmed when his friend develops an unhealthy obsession with a serial killer.

Nonfiction

1 SPARE (Random House, $36.) By Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The British prince describes his life before and after his exit from royal life.

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin Press, $32.) By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon and Schuster, $27.99.) By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

4 THE LIGHT WE CARRY (Crown, $32.50.) By Michelle Obama. The former first lady provides advice for overcoming adversity, gleaned from her own experiences.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27.) By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30.) By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

7 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99.) By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

8 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95.) By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

9 ROUGH SLEEPERS (Random House, $30.) By Tracy Kidder. A profile of a Harvard-trained doctor whose life’s work is caring for people who are unhoused.

10 AND THERE WAS LIGHT (Random House, $40.) By Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer tells the story of Abraham Lincoln.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan. 29. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

