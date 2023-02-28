Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. 3 I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU (Viking, $28). By Rebecca Makkai. Years after her former prep school roommate was murdered, a woman returns to campus as a teacher.

4 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty.

5 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

6 VICTORY CITY (Random House, $30). By Salman Rushdie. Tasked with building a magical city, a girl finds her utopian vision hard to maintain over centuries.

Advertisement

7 HOW TO SELL A HAUNTED HOUSE (Berkley, $28). By Grady Hendrix. Settling their parents’ estate leaves two siblings with a house that does not want to be sold.

8 STONE BLIND (Harper, $30). By Natalie Haynes. The legend of Medusa reimagined from the perspectives of mythological women.

9 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

10 MURDER YOUR EMPLOYER (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster, $28). By Rupert Holmes. Students at the McMasters Conservatory study the art of homicide.

Nonfiction

1 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon and Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced as an adult.

2 SPARE (Random House, $36). By Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The British prince describes his life before and after his exit from royal life.

Advertisement

3 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin Press, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

4 IT’S OK TO BE ANGRY ABOUT CAPITALISM (Crown, $28). By Bernie Sanders, John Nichols. The Vermont senator discusses capitalism’s negative effects on society.

5 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

7 AN IMMENSE WORLD (Random House, $30). By Ed Yong. A science writer describes different ways sensory perception can be experienced in animals, including humans.

8 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie-rock star chronicles her relationship with her late mother and their shared culture.

Advertisement

9 THE LIGHT WE CARRY (Crown, $32.50). By Michelle Obama. The former first lady provides advice for overcoming adversity, gleaned from her own experiences.

10 THE CLIMATE BOOK (Penguin Press, $30). By Greta Thunberg. The young climate activist calls for action with a collection of scientific essays by environmental experts.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Feb. 26. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.