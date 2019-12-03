1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10.) By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.

2 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99.) By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.

3 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99.) By David Sedaris. Sharp-witted essays about middle age and mortality.

4 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99.) By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.

5 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18.) By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.

6 CLASSIC KRAKAUER: ESSAYS ON WILDERNESS AND RISK (Anchor, $15.) By Jon Krakauer. Ten stories, originally published in the New Yorker and Outside, among other publications, whisk readers around the globe.

7 ON DESPERATE GROUND: THE MARINES AT THE RESERVOIR, THE KOREAN WAR’S GREATEST BATTLE (Anchor, $17.) By Hampton Sides. A look back at the Korean War and one of the most harrowing battles in American military history.

8 UPSTREAM: SELECTED ESSAYS (Penguin, $17.) By Mary Oliver. The late poet’s ruminations about her place in the world.

9 HBR’S 10 MUST READS ON MANAGING YOURSELF (Harvard Business School Press, $24.95.) By Harvard Business Review, Peter F. Drucker, Clayton M. Christensen and Daniel Goleman. Articles offer tools to help employees find work-life balance, stay engaged over a long career and navigate other workplace conundrums.