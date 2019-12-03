Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95.) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99.) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
3 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99.) By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
4 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17.) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to fray when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
5 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17.) By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
6 NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Flatiron, $17.99.) By Liane Moriarty. A sense of dread looms over a health spa where a group of people have gathered with dreams of self-improvement.
7 THERE THERE (Vintage, $16.) By Tommy Orange. A multi-generational story about Native Americans traveling to a powwow in Oakland, Calif.
8 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17.) By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.
9 KILLING COMMENDATORE (Vintage, $17.) By Haruki Murakami. After his wife leaves him, a painter departs his Tokyo apartment and retreats to the mountains to rediscover his creativity.
10 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99.) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.

Nonfiction

1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10.) By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
2 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99.) By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
3 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99.) By David Sedaris. Sharp-witted essays about middle age and mortality.
4 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99.) By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
5 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18.) By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
6 CLASSIC KRAKAUER: ESSAYS ON WILDERNESS AND RISK (Anchor, $15.) By Jon Krakauer. Ten stories, originally published in the New Yorker and Outside, among other publications, whisk readers around the globe.
7 ON DESPERATE GROUND: THE MARINES AT THE RESERVOIR, THE KOREAN WAR’S GREATEST BATTLE (Anchor, $17.) By Hampton Sides. A look back at the Korean War and one of the most harrowing battles in American military history.
8 UPSTREAM: SELECTED ESSAYS (Penguin, $17.) By Mary Oliver. The late poet’s ruminations about her place in the world.
9 HBR’S 10 MUST READS ON MANAGING YOURSELF (Harvard Business School Press, $24.95.) By Harvard Business Review, Peter F. Drucker, Clayton M. Christensen and Daniel Goleman. Articles offer tools to help employees find work-life balance, stay engaged over a long career and navigate other workplace conundrums.
10 21 LESSONS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY (Spiegel & Grau, $18.) By Yuval Noah Harari. A look at how to navigate modern-day challenges, from the rise of technology to national security.

Mass Market

1 ELEVATION (Scribner, $9.99.) By Stephen King. A man with an odd condition brings together a small town.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99.) By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99.) By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
4 DOCTOR SLEEP (Pocket, $10.99.) By Stephen King. A man who uses his paranormal gift to help comfort the dying meets a young girl with the same power.
5 TOM CLANCY OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99.) By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
6 PAST TENSE (Dell, $9.99.) By Lee Child. Jack Reacher makes a shocking discovery while visiting his father’s hometown.
7 THE LYING GAME (Pocket, $9.99.) By Ruth Ware. A deadly game concocted by four boarding-school friends has repercussions that follow them into adult life.
8 DARK SACRED NIGHT (Vision, $9.99.) By Michael Connelly. Harry Bosch and Los Angeles police detective Renee Ballard attempt to solve the murder of a 15-year-old runaway.
9 ANDREW JACKSON AND THE MIRACLE OF NEW ORLEANS (Sentinel, $9.99.) By Brian Kilmeade and Don Yeager. A look at Andrew Jackson’s military cunning during the War of 1812.
10 YOU DON’T OWN ME (Pocket, $8.99.) By Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke. Television producer Laurie Moran is on the case of a murdered celebrity doctor.

