1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95.) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.

2 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99.) By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.

3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99.) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.

4 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17.) By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.

5 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17.) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crumble when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.

6 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17.) By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.

7 GIRL, WOMAN, OTHER (Grove Press/Black Cat, $17.) By Bernardine Evaristo. The 2019 Booker Prize co-winner explores sexuality and race in contemporary England.

8 NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Flatiron, $17.99.) By Liane Moriarty. A sense of dread looms over a health spa where a group has gathered with dreams of self-improvement.

9 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99.) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.