Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95.) By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99.) By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99.) By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
4 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17.) By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
5 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17.) By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crumble when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
6 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17.) By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.
7 GIRL, WOMAN, OTHER (Grove Press/Black Cat, $17.) By Bernardine Evaristo. The 2019 Booker Prize co-winner explores sexuality and race in contemporary England.
8 NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Flatiron, $17.99.) By Liane Moriarty. A sense of dread looms over a health spa where a group has gathered with dreams of self-improvement.
9 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99.) By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
10 THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES 2019 (Mariner, $15.99.) Edited by Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor. A collection of short stories curated by Pulitzer Prize winning author Anthony Doerr.

Nonfiction

1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10.) By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
2 THE FIFTH RISK: UNDOING DEMOCRACY (Norton, $16.95.) By Michael Lewis. A look at what happens when underqualified individuals are appointed to high government positions.
3 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99.) By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
4 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99.) By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
5 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99.) By David Sedaris. Sharp-witted essays about middle age and mortality.
6 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD ((Spiegel & Grau, $18.) By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
7 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17.) By Bryan Stevenson. Bryan Stevenson recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
8 CLASSIC KRAKAUER: ESSAYS ON WILDERNESS AND RISK (Anchor, $15.) By Jon Krakauer. Ten stories whisk readers around the globe.
9 UPSTREAM: SELECTED ESSAYS (Penguin, $17.) By Mary Oliver. The late poet’s ruminations about her place in the world.
10 HBR’S 10 MUST READS ON MANAGING YOURSELF (Harvard Business School Press, $24.95.) By Harvard Business Review, Peter F. Drucker, Clayton M. Christensen and Daniel Goleman. Tools to help employees find work-life balance, stay engaged over a long career and navigate workplace conundrums.

Mass Market

1 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99.) By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
2 ELEVATION (Scribner, $9.99.) By Stephen King. A man with an odd condition brings together a small town.
3 THE LYING GAME (Pocket, $9.99.) By Ruth Ware. A deadly game concocted by four boarding-school friends has repercussions that follow them into adult life.
4 TOM CLANCY: OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99.) By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
5 THE 13-MINUTE MURDER (Vision, $9.99.) By James Patterson. A psychiatrist, a mother and a hitman find themselves racing against the clock in three different thrillers.
6 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99.) By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
7 SILENT NIGHT (Dell, $8.99.) By Danielle Steel. After watching her parents dedicate themselves to her sickly sister, a new mother finds herself haunted by the past.
8 PAST TENSE (Dell, $9.99.) By Lee Child. Jack Reacher makes a shocking discovery while visiting his father’s hometown.
9 DOCTOR SLEEP (Pocket, $10.99.) By Stephen King. A man who uses his paranormal gift to help comfort the dying meets a young girl with the same power.
10 ANDREW JACKSON AND THE MIRACLE OF NEW ORLEANS (Sentinel, $9.99.) By Brian Kilmeade and Don Yeager. A look at Andrew Jackson’s military cunning during the War of 1812.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Dec. 15. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2019 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)