Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crumble when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
3 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99). By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
4 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
5 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
6 THERE THERE (Vintage, $16.) By Tommy Orange. A multi-generational story about Native Americans traveling to a powwow in Oakland, Calif.
7 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
8 NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Flatiron, $17.99). By Liane Moriarty. A sense of dread looms over a health spa where a group has gathered with dreams of self-improvement.
9 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17). By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.
10 THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES 2019 (Mariner, $15.99). Edited by Anthony Doerr and Heidi Pitlor. A collection of short fiction.

Nonfiction

1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10). By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
2 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
3 THE FIFTH RISK: UNDOING DEMOCRACY (Norton, $16.95). By Michael Lewis. A look at what happens when underqualified individuals are appointed to high government positions.
4 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
5 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Sharp-witted essays about middle age and mortality.
6 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
7 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
8 21 LESSONS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY (Spiegel & Grau, $18.) By Yuval Noah Harari. A look at how to navigate modern-day challenges, from the rise of technology to national security.
9 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE, AND THE TEACHING OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18.) By Robin Wall Kimmerer. An indigenous botanist reflects on the important lessons humans can learn from plants and animals.
10 CLASSIC KRAKAUER: ESSAYS ON WILDERNESS AND RISK (Anchor, $15). By Jon Krakauer. Ten stories whisk readers around the globe.

Mass Market

1 ELEVATION (Scribner, $9.99). By Stephen King. A man with an odd condition brings together a small town.
2 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
3 DUNE (Ace, $10.99.) By Frank Herbert. The classic science fiction novel about a young boy who survives a family betrayal on an inhospitable planet.
4 THE LYING GAME (Pocket, $9.99). By Ruth Ware. A deadly game concocted by four boarding-school friends has repercussions that follow them into adult life.
5 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
6 ELEANOR OLIPHANT IS COMPLETELY FINE (Penguin, $9.99.) By Gail Honeyman. An anti-social woman comes out of her shell with the help of a co-worker and an elderly man.
7 THE FIRST LADY (Grand Central, $9.99.) By James Patterson & Brendan DuBois. After the president’s wife goes missing, a Secret Service agent is assigned to find out what happened.
8 TOM CLANCY: OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99). By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
9 THE 13-MINUTE MURDER (Vision, $9.99). By James Patterson. A psychiatrist, a mother and a hitman find themselves racing against the clock in three different thrillers.
10 PAST TENSE (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child. Jack Reacher makes a shocking discovery while visiting his father’s hometown.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Dec. 29. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2019 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)