1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10). By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.

2 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.

3 THE FIFTH RISK: UNDOING DEMOCRACY (Norton, $16.95). By Michael Lewis. A look at what happens when underqualified individuals are appointed to high government positions.

4 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.

5 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Sharp-witted essays about middle age and mortality.

6 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.

7 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.

8 21 LESSONS FOR THE 21ST CENTURY (Spiegel & Grau, $18.) By Yuval Noah Harari. A look at how to navigate modern-day challenges, from the rise of technology to national security.

9 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS: INDIGENOUS WISDOM, SCIENTIFIC KNOWLEDGE, AND THE TEACHING OF PLANTS (Milkweed Editions, $18.) By Robin Wall Kimmerer. An indigenous botanist reflects on the important lessons humans can learn from plants and animals.