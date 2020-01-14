1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10). By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.

2 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.

3 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.

4 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.

5 THE FIFTH RISK: UNDOING DEMOCRACY (Norton, $16.95). By Michael Lewis. A look at what happens when underqualified individuals are appointed to high government positions.

6 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.

7 BARRACOON: THE STORY OF THE LAST ‘BLACK CARGO’ (Amistad, $16.99.) By Zora Neale Hurston. Hurston’s recovered masterpiece is based on interviews with one of the last-known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.

8 FREDERICK DOUGLASS: PROPHET OF FREEDOM (Simon & Schuster, $20.) By David W. Blight. The 2019 Pulitzer prize-winning biography examines the public and private lives of the famed abolitionist.

9 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.