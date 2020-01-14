|1
|THE OVERSTORY(Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
|LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crumble when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
|THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
|UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99). By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
|THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
|A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
|NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Flatiron, $17.99). By Liane Moriarty. A sense of dread looms over a health spa where a group has gathered with dreams of self-improvement.
|BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17). By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.
|GIRL, WOMAN, OTHER (Grove press, $17.) By Bernardine Evaristo. The 2019 Booker Prize co-winner explores sexuality and race in contemporary England.
|THERE THERE (Vintage, $16.) By Tommy Orange. A multi-generational story about Native Americans traveling to a powwow in Oakland, Calif.