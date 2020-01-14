Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY(Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crumble when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
4 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99). By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
5 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
6 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
7 NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Flatiron, $17.99). By Liane Moriarty. A sense of dread looms over a health spa where a group has gathered with dreams of self-improvement.
8 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17). By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.
9 GIRL, WOMAN, OTHER (Grove press, $17.) By Bernardine Evaristo. The 2019 Booker Prize co-winner explores sexuality and race in contemporary England.
10 THERE THERE (Vintage, $16.) By Tommy Orange. A multi-generational story about Native Americans traveling to a powwow in Oakland, Calif.

Nonfiction

1 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10). By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
2 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
3 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
4 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
5 THE FIFTH RISK: UNDOING DEMOCRACY (Norton, $16.95). By Michael Lewis. A look at what happens when underqualified individuals are appointed to high government positions.
6 THE LIBRARY BOOK (Simon & Schuster, $16.99). By Susan Orlean. A deep dive into the history and importance of libraries and librarians.
7 BARRACOON: THE STORY OF THE LAST ‘BLACK CARGO’ (Amistad, $16.99.) By Zora Neale Hurston. Hurston’s recovered masterpiece is based on interviews with one of the last-known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.
8 FREDERICK DOUGLASS: PROPHET OF FREEDOM (Simon & Schuster, $20.) By David W. Blight. The 2019 Pulitzer prize-winning biography examines the public and private lives of the famed abolitionist.
9 BORN A CRIME: STORIES FROM A SOUTH AFRICAN CHILDHOOD (Spiegel & Grau, $18). By Trevor Noah. The “Daily Show” host recounts his upbringing in South Africa during apartheid.
10 HBR’S 10 MUST READS ON MENTAL TOUGHNESS (Harvard Business Review Press, $24.95.) By Harvard Business Review. A collection of articles about overcoming challenges, pressure and setbacks.

Mass Market

1 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive
2 THE FIRST LADY (Grand Central, $9.99). By James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. After the president’s wife goes missing, a Secret Service agent is assigned to find out what happened.
3 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
4 IN THE WOODS (Penguin, $9.99.) By Tana French. A detective on the Dublin Murder Squad is assigned to a case that reminds him of a horrifying childhood incident.
5 THE MALTA EXCHANGE (Minotaur, $9.99.) By Steve Berry. Former Justice Department operative Cotton Malone becomes embroiled in a case that involves a sect of warrior-monks and the election of a new pope.
6 THE LYING GAME (Pocket, $9.99). By Ruth Ware. A deadly game concocted by four boarding-school friends has repercussions that follow them into adult life.
7 PIECES OF HER (William Morrow, $9.99.) By Karin Slaughter. A random act of violence leads a woman to question her mother’s true identity.
8 TOM CLANCY: OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99). By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.
9 ELEVATION (Scribner, $9.99). By Stephen King. A man with an odd condition unites a small town.
10 SILENT NIGHT (Dell, $8.99.) By Danielle Steel. After losing her ability to communicate, a child actress rebuilds her life with the help of her aunt.

