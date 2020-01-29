Fiction

1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.
2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.
3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.
4 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99). By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.
5 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.
6 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17). By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.
7 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.
8 GHOSTED (Penguin, $16). By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.
9 THERE THERE (Vintage, $16). By Tommy Orange. A multi-generational story about Native Americans traveling to a powwow in Oakland, Calif.
10 WE MUST BE BRAVE (Putnam, $17). By Frances Liardet. During World War II, a British woman ends up caring for a little girl who appears to be an orphan.

Nonfiction

1 JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
2 NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10). By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
3 SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
4 THE SOURCE OF SELF-REGARD (Vintage, $16.95). By Toni Morrison. A collection of essays, speeches and other writings by the late Nobel Prize winner.
5 BARRACOON: THE STORY OF THE LAST ‘BLACK CARGO’ (Amistad, $16.99). By Zora Neale Hurston. Hurston’s recovered masterpiece is based on interviews with one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.
6 FREDERICK DOUGLASS: PROPHET OF FREEDOM (Simon & Schuster, $20). By David W. Blight. The 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography examines the public and private lives of the famed abolitionist.
7 CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
8 SKIN IN THE GAME (Random House, $18). By Nassim Nicholas Taleb. A look at risk as an important ingredient for success.
9 DEEP CREEK (Norton, $15.95). By Pam Houston. A collection of essays about the author’s 120-acre homestead in the Colorado Rockies.
10 WILD BILL (St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99). By Tom Clavin. A biography of James Butler Hickock, the soldier, Union spy, scout, lawman, gunfighter and gambler who became a marked man.

Mass Market

1 THE RECKONING (Dell, $9.99). By John Grisham. A decorated World War II hero shocks his community when he kills his friend and refuses to divulge his motive.
2 THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR (Penguin, $9.99). By Shari Lapena. A family unravels after a horrible crime at a dinner party.
3 THE FIRST LADY (Grand Central, $9.99). By James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. After the president’s wife goes missing, a Secret Service agent is assigned to find out what happened.
4 WOLF PACK (Putnam, $9.99). By C.J. Box. Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett investigates a series of murders possibly associated with a drug cartel.
5 IN THE WOODS (Penguin, $9.99). By Tana French. A detective on the Dublin murder squad is assigned to a case that reminds him of a horrifying childhood incident.
6 PIECES OF HER (William Morrow, $9.99). By Karin Slaughter. A random act of violence leads a woman to question her mother’s true identity.
7 THE LYING GAME (Pocket, $9.99). By Ruth Ware. A deadly game concocted by four boarding-school friends has repercussions that follow them into adult life.
8 THE 13-MINUTE MURDER (Vision, $9.99). By James Patterson. A collection of three thrillers that involve a race against the clock.
9 PAST TENSE (Dell, $9.99). By Lee Child. Jack Reacher makes a shocking discovery while visiting his father’s hometown.
10 TOM CLANCY: OATH OF OFFICE (Berkley, $9.99). By Marc Cameron. President Jack Ryan has a lot on his mind, from an unethical senator trying to bring him down to two hijacked Russian nuclear missiles.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Jan. 26. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2020 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)