1 THE OVERSTORY (Norton, $18.95). By Richard Powers. In this Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, several people find their lives intertwined with trees.

2 LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE (Penguin, $17). By Celeste Ng. The idyllic facade of a peaceful suburb begins to crack when an enigmatic artist and her daughter move to town.

3 THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ (Harper, $16.99). By Heather Morris. A Jewish man imprisoned at Auschwitz-Birkenau, tasked with tattooing his fellow inmates, falls in love with another prisoner.

4 UNSHELTERED (Harper Perennial, $17.99). By Barbara Kingsolver. Two families in different time periods experience similar personal and moral crises.

5 THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW (William Morrow, $16.99). By A.J. Finn. An agoraphobic and possibly alcoholic woman witnesses a crime but second-guesses herself.

6 BEFORE WE WERE YOURS (Ballantine, $17). By Lisa Wingate. A group of siblings is kidnapped by a shady adoption agency that steals poor children and sells them to wealthy families.

7 A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW (Penguin, $17). By Amor Towles. The tale of a Russian aristocrat under house arrest.

8 GHOSTED (Penguin, $16). By Rosie Walsh. A woman tries to figure out why her romantic interest never called her back.

9 THERE THERE (Vintage, $16). By Tommy Orange. A multi-generational story about Native Americans traveling to a powwow in Oakland, Calif.