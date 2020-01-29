|1
|JUST MERCY: A STORY OF JUSTICE AND REDEMPTION (Spiegel & Grau, $17). By Bryan Stevenson. The author recounts his experience establishing the Equal Justice Initiative and defending those most in need.
|NO ONE IS TOO SMALL TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE (Penguin, $10). By Greta Thunberg. A collection of speeches from the young Swedish climate activist.
|SAPIENS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND (Harper Perennial, $22.99). By Yuval Noah Harari. A scientific and historic look at the creation and evolution of mankind.
|THE SOURCE OF SELF-REGARD (Vintage, $16.95). By Toni Morrison. A collection of essays, speeches and other writings by the late Nobel Prize winner.
|BARRACOON: THE STORY OF THE LAST ‘BLACK CARGO’ (Amistad, $16.99). By Zora Neale Hurston. Hurston’s recovered masterpiece is based on interviews with one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade.
|FREDERICK DOUGLASS: PROPHET OF FREEDOM (Simon & Schuster, $20). By David W. Blight. The 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning biography examines the public and private lives of the famed abolitionist.
|CALYPSO (Back Bay, $17.99). By David Sedaris. Essays about middle age and mortality.
|SKIN IN THE GAME (Random House, $18). By Nassim Nicholas Taleb. A look at risk as an important ingredient for success.
|DEEP CREEK (Norton, $15.95). By Pam Houston. A collection of essays about the author’s 120-acre homestead in the Colorado Rockies.
|WILD BILL (St. Martin’s Griffin, $17.99). By Tom Clavin. A biography of James Butler Hickock, the soldier, Union spy, scout, lawman, gunfighter and gambler who became a marked man.